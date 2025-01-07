Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy has directed Coal India Limited to provide full support for rescue operations at Assam's Umrangsu mine, where nine labourers remain trapped since January 6. The directive came following an urgent request from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"He has promptly issued directions to Coal India to extend full support to the Assam government in this mission," Sarma said in a social media post, expressing gratitude for the swift federal response.

The rescue effort has already mobilised multiple agencies. State Mines Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed that NDRF, SDRF, Assam Rifles, and Indian Army teams are working at the site, with additional support from Navy and Air Force units. Despite these efforts, no survivors have been recovered so far.

Police investigation has revealed the mine was likely operating illegally. One suspect, Punish Nunisa, has been arrested as authorities probe the incident under various sections of mining laws.

The disaster struck when sudden flooding trapped workers inside the rat hole mine in Dima Hasao district. Eyewitnesses report that an underground water source may have breached the mine's walls, giving workers no time to escape.

Senior officials remain on site coordinating the rescue operation, which has grown increasingly complex as water continues to hamper recovery efforts.

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