Coal mining operations at North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), resumed today, with Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurating the resumption of operations at NEC’s Tikak Colliery in Margherita, Tinsukia District.

It’s worth noting that mining operations at NEC were ceased in 2020 due to environmental concerns. NEC currently manages two opencast projects (OCPs) in Tikak Colliery in Margherita, namely Tikak OCP and Tikak Extension OCP, with a combined coal production capacity of 04 lakh tonnes per annum. NEC will begin producing coal from its Tirap OCP in fiscal year 22-23, with a goal of producing 10 lakh tonnes of coal per year.

While resuming mining operations at Tikak Colliery, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma complimented Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi for his proactive measures. The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, adding that his vision for the region’s prosperity and direction were important in resuming mining activities in the North-Eastern Coalfields today.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Brajesh Sarma has said that the State Government is committed to maintain a balance between development and environment. The State Government has fulfilled yet another promise made to the people in the State Assembly Election, Dr. Sarma said.

“Our Government has extended all co-operation to Coal India Ltd. In resolving environmental and all other issues that stalled the functioning of the North Eastern Coalfields”, the Chief Minister said.

He also added that it will open up employment generation in this sector once again for the local people and boost the socio-economic development of the region.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli also spoke on the occasion.

While Chairman CIL Pramod Agrawal delivered the welcome address, the programme was also attended by the Minister of Mines and Minerals of the Government of Assam Jogen Mohan among others.