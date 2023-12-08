Assam: Cocaine party busted in Guwahati, two arrested
In a significant crackdown on drug-related activities in Guwahati, Assam, authorities have seized several objectionable items, highlighting the city's ongoing battle with narcotics.
In a significant crackdown on drug-related activities in Guwahati, Assam, authorities have seized several objectionable items, highlighting the city's ongoing battle with narcotics.
The crime branch of city police conducted a successful operation that dismantled a cocaine party in the Hengrabari area, leading to the arrest of two individuals.
This event underscores the increasing vigilance of law enforcement agencies in the region.
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Based on a tip-off, the police teams conducted a raid at the "Ganpati Enclave" apartment located at Sewali Path, Hengrabari under Dispur Police Station and recovered Psychotropic Substances suspected to be Cocaine - 33 grams and MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine commonly known as molly or mandy in crystal form) - 11.64 grams.
The police also seized three mobile phones along with a passenger vehicle.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Digvijay Nobis and Kundan Thakur. Meanwhile, the police have detained two more persons for questioning.
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