Assam: Cockroach Janata Party delegation, BJP workers get into heated exchange during Palashbari visit

A confrontation was reported at Rampur in Assam’s Palashbari on Monday, September 28 after a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party visited a primary school in the area and allegedly faced objections while attempting to interact with local residents.

The delegation had reached Khidir Pukhuri Kaibarta Para Primary School in Rampur as part of a programme to meet residents and take stock of issues and grievances concerning the school.

According to reports, the delegation was attempting to engage with people in the area when some individuals allegedly objected to the interaction and prevented the team from proceeding with its programme.

Youth leader Gyanshree Bora was also present with the delegation during the visit.

The situation reportedly escalated after allegations were raised that BJP workers had attempted to stop the delegation from interacting with residents. This led to a heated exchange between Bora and individuals identified as BJP workers.

The disagreement subsequently intensified, resulting in a tense situation at the spot, with members of the two sides engaging in a verbal confrontation.

The exact circumstances leading to the confrontation, as well as the allegations made by the respective sides, could not be independently verified based on the information available.

The incident comes amid increased political activity at the local level, with political parties and groups stepping up outreach programmes and engaging with residents over issues related to public institutions and local grievances.