The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) on November 23 launched the second phase of its agitation across Assam, demanding the implementation of UGC guidelines and resolution of long-pending issues concerning college teachers.

As part of the protest, ACTA organised a dharna at Chachal in Guwahati from 11 am to 2 pm, highlighting what it termed injustice by the Assam government towards college teachers and its alleged reluctance to address longstanding issues related to their working conditions and academic environment.

The association said college teachers have been deprived of their rightful demands for a prolonged period and expressed dissatisfaction over the government's response to their concerns.

The protest was organised as part of ACTA’s statewide non-cooperation movement, with teachers demanding the implementation of UGC guidelines and other pending demands.

ACTA also appealed to the media to highlight the concerns of college teachers and bring their demands to the attention of the government.