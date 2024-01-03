The Combined Annual Training Camp for NCC girls cadets is underway at the Narengi Transit Facility at Narengi in Guwahati. The training of 60 girl cadets began on January 2 and will culminate on January 11.

The event, spanning 10 days duration, gathered cadets from various institutions across the region to participate in multifaceted training and activities aimed at fostering leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility among the youth. A total of 350-375 girl NCC cadets of 27 schools/colleges/universities of Guwahati and nearby are attending the Camp.

These girls cadets are of 9th class upto 3rd year Graduation students of various institutions in Guwahati and nearby areas. The aim of this camp is

to introduce NCC girls cadets to a regimented way of life.

During Camp training endeavor is to give cadets maximum exposure to Range Drill, firing and specialized training with emphasis on community living, discipline, First-aid, character and confidence building.

The foundation of the camp was built upon a robust curriculum designed to hone the cadets' skills in numerous domains. This camp will also be an eligibility criteria for A, B and C certificate Examination.

