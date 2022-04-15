A combing operation will be carried out around the entire 250 square kilometres of the Lankajan forest area, where miscreants allegedly cut down a large number of trees.

At the direction of Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya visited the Lankajan area in Nagaon South Division's Lanka range on Thursday and directed the concerned authorities to carry out the operation against the miscreants who cut down a number of trees.

Meanwhile, a team of four groups has been formed to determine the precise number of trees chopped down by miscreants, and they will prepare a report within seven days. The Forest Department will hold a meeting with the district administration to assess how to prevent further deforestation in the reserve area.

The Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya further instructed the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and Divisional Forest Officer to take punitive action against anyone trespassing on any forest area without permission.