Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending a public gathering in Biswanath announced a slew of developmental projects today, December 10. CM Sarma announced the up-gradation of government polytechnic institutes and industrial training institute in Biswanath at a pre-approved budget of Rs 5 crore.

Pabhoi Reserve Forest under Biswanath district will get one part of the newly created 5 Commando Battalion which will keep a check on illegal encroachment and work of forest conservation is conducted in its truest sense.

Additionally, the government is planning to construct a common service centre at Behali under PMJVK.

Simultaneously, the government has come up with a series of development projects to boost tourism and economic flow to Biswanath district.

“In the coming March month, 2023, during the Assam government’s budget session, construction work on Swahid Kanaklata Baruah Regional University in Biswanath district will begin”, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the gathering at Biswanath.

Additionally, the state government is mulling plans to construct one integrated DC office in Biswanath comprising all modern amenities. The project will be demarcated into two phases.

The first phase will kick off at a stipulated pre-approved budget of Rs 50 crore which will constitute the DC office along with its subordinate offices.

While in the second phase, all departments including, education, public service commission, and health will be set up on the same campus. This idea has been formulated considering the troubles faced by the common people while moving from office to office in order to get their issues addressed. With this, the campus which will house the DC Office will comprise of all necessary government offices giving easy access to the common people.

With various development projects in hand, the state government is looking forward to making Biswanath, complete with all required infrastructure in the true sense thus attracting a huge tourist flow to the district.

The government is also planning to set up a modern circuit house within the same plot where the new Biswanath DC office will be constructed.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to the state sports fraternity, Assam Chief Minister announced the construction of a new regional sports stadium in the Biswanath district. The stadium will house all modern sports and amenities.