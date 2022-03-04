Assam State Election Commission Prohibits to convene, hold and attend any public meeting before the poll.

According to the State Election Commission,” In pursuance of rule 89 of the Rules for the Election of Commissioners of Municipal Boards under the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 (copy enclosed) convening, holding and attending any public meeting is prohibited after 08:00 AM of 05.03.2022 within any ward of the Municipality in which poll will be taken.”

“Further, restriction on campaigning between 9 PM to 6 AM on the night of 04.03.2022 would also have to be observed.”

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