In a robust move to accelerate industrial progress, bolster green energy adoption, and strengthen environmental conservation, the Assam government has taken a series of landmark decisions aimed at transforming the state’s economic and ecological landscape.

As part of its commitment to industrial infrastructure, the state government has released the final tranche of Rs 2,205 crore for the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). This payment fulfills the total committed investment of Rs 2,823 crore, signifying a critical step toward enhancing Assam’s energy security and catalyzing large-scale economic development in the region. Officials have called the completion of this financial package a “milestone” in Assam’s journey toward becoming a key energy hub in Northeast India.

Simultaneously, the Assam Cabinet has approved the Solar Power Generation Promotion Policy 2025, setting an ambitious target of achieving 3,500 MW of solar energy capacity by 2030. The policy is strategically designed to attract substantial private investment, generate an estimated 15,000 jobs, and position Assam as a frontrunner in renewable energy adoption. To facilitate this transformation, the policy offers streamlined procedures through single-window clearances, exemption from electricity duties, and other investor-friendly incentives.

In another major development, the state has expanded the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve by an additional 47,306 hectares, underscoring Assam’s ongoing commitment to wildlife protection. The expansion, while significant in scale, has been implemented with sensitivity—carefully excluding certain inhabited villages to ensure minimal disruption to local communities. Conservationists have lauded the move as a balanced approach to biodiversity preservation and human rights.