Assam committed to implementing Unified Pension Scheme, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 11 said the state government remains committed to implementing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for its employees, even as the process of framing and notifying the rules is still underway.

Sarma said Assam was among the first states to approve the UPS for government employees. However, the detailed process of framing and notifying the rules is currently being undertaken in coordination with various stakeholders.

“We are working closely with PFRDA, Central Recordkeeping Agencies and other stakeholders to ensure smooth, transparent and timely implementation in Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister assured government employees that the state government was fully committed to implementing the scheme and urged them to remain patient during the ongoing process.

“I assure our employees that the Government is fully committed to implementing the Scheme. I seek their patience, understanding and continued trust,” he said.

The UPS was introduced by the Centre as an alternative pension framework for central government employees, with the Assam government subsequently approving its implementation for state employees.