Assam committed to protecting youth through anti-drug campaign: Himanta

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, June 26, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the State government's commitment to combating drug abuse through sustained enforcement and awareness measures.

In a post on X, Sarma said the government was working closely on the issue and had launched a relentless crackdown against drugs.

"Today, we mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a subject which our Govt is working on very closely with a relentless crackdown against drugs," he wrote.

The Chief Minister said the government remained committed to safeguarding the future of the State's youth and protecting them from the harmful effects of drug abuse.

"We remain committed to preserve the future of our youth and save them from this social destruction," he added.

Assam Police have stepped up anti-narcotics operations across the State in recent years, with several seizures of suspected narcotic substances and arrests of alleged drug peddlers reported as part of the government's campaign against drug trafficking