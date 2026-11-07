The Oilfield Protection and Public Welfare Committee (North-East) has demanded an impartial investigation into the massive fire at Oil India Limited’s Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, which reportedly claimed the lives of several workers and left others injured.

In a statement, the committee’s president Jayanta Baruah and general secretary Lakshyajit Moran expressed grief over the incident and raised concerns over alleged oil leakage at the site prior to the fire.

According to the committee, oil leakage had reportedly been occurring in the area for a considerable period, with fires frequently breaking out in the surrounding vicinity. It questioned why workers were allegedly allowed to continue working in such conditions if the claims were true.

The committee also questioned how such an incident could occur despite the presence of security personnel, including the Assam Police Battalion, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Home Guards and retired senior military officers.

Demanding accountability, the committee urged the Government of India to order an investigation through a central agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It also announced plans to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister seeking a thorough probe.

The committee further called on Oil India authorities and the district administration to conduct a high-level investigation into the alleged oil leakage, possible safety lapses and negligence by officials or employees. It demanded strict legal action against anyone found responsible.

On compensation, the committee demanded at least ₹2 crore for the family of each deceased worker and complete medical treatment for the injured at the expense of the concerned authorities.

Emphasising workers’ safety, the committee said immediate corrective measures must be taken to prevent similar incidents and ensure that workers' lives are not put at risk due to alleged negligence or inadequate safety arrangements.