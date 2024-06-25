A committee for erosion control measures conducted a visit to the Agoratoli range of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve upon directions issued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aiming to identify effective solutions for mitigating erosion issues in the area.

The inspection was carried out in a bid to preserve the Kaziranga National Park by identifying viable solutions by the committee, chaired by PCCF CWLW.

The inspection team included senior WRD officials and eminent experts.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve wrote, “Upon directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a committee for erosion control measures in Agoratoli range visited the site for viable solutions. We’re committed to preserving Kaziranga.”

In another development, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve also shared that the dolphin conservation training was successfully held at Bishwanath WL.

“Special thanks to Wildlife Institute of India for their support and for providing essential equipment to enhance our monitoring efforts. Together, we’re making strides in protecting our wildlife,” they wrote on X.