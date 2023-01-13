District administrations in Assam have been taking tough measures in so far as safeguarding of ecology is concerned. Earlier Kamrup metro district administration issued strict guidelines to picnickers prohibiting them to venture into eco sensitive zones among others.



This time the Golaghat district administration has issued an order prohibiting illegal entry and community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands in Kaziranga National Park.



District magistrate P Uday Praveen issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC in the Kaziranga National Park, stating that “illegal entry into the national park disturbs the sanctity of the park and may lead to a possible law and order situation.”



The prohibitory order was issued after perusal of a letter received from the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat in regard to the possible breach of peace, tranquility in and around the national park besides violation of the provisions under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 that the activity might cause during the festival.



“From the last few years, people in large numbers from different parts of the state/district enter Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands under the garb of tradition in Magh Bihu,” the Golaghat district magistrate stated.

“Illegal entry into the park and destruction of wildlife is a cognizable and non-bailable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” the order stated.

He also stated that congregation of a huge number of people during the community fishing may lead to traffic congestion on the National Highway-715.

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However, police, security personnel, forest officials, forest personnel and forest guards and other government servants on duty have been exempted from the purview of the prohibitory order.

Earlier, an order from deputy commissioner of police(admin) prohibited assembly of more than 5 persons in and around the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary for prevention of community fishing.



“Whereas it has been made to appear to me by the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, Basistha, Guwahati that some people from villages around and adjoining Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary such as Keotpara, Mikipara. Paspara, Azara, Teteliya in tandem with people from various fringe parts of Guwahati City are likely to venture out to organize community fishing on 8 Jan/2023 and even after that as well,” the order had stated.