Despite paying toll taxes, commuters using the Galia Toll Gate in Bhawanipur, Bajali District, Assam are struggling with poor road conditions on the National Highway. The pothole-ridden stretch has become a major inconvenience, causing vehicle damage, accidents, and traffic disruptions.

Instead of ensuring smooth and efficient travel, the highway has turned into a hazardous route for daily commuters, including office-goers, bikers, truck drivers, and emergency service vehicles. Frustrated travelers have voiced their concerns, questioning why they are compelled to pay toll fees for roads that remain in a state of neglect.

Adding to the commuters' woes, the flyover on the National Highway over the rail crossing in Pathsala near Denartari stands as a glaring example of poor construction quality. Concerned citizens have raised serious questions about the accountability of authorities responsible for road maintenance.

Expressing frustration over the deteriorating infrastructure, a regular commuter on the Bhawanipur stretch stated:

"We pay toll tax, yet the roads are full of potholes. Every day, we risk damaging our vehicles. Thousands of travelers use this road daily to visit various parts of Assam and the Northeast, but the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue."

With rising public anger and mounting concerns over road safety, commuters are urging authorities to take immediate action to repair the damaged highway and improve infrastructure quality.