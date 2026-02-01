Assam: Competitive badminton on display at JN College as Boko stages prize money event

Boko emerged as a hub of competitive badminton on Sunday, February 1, as the Boko Badminton Association, in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, organised a prize money doubles badminton tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru College Indoor Stadium. The event drew enthusiastic participation from teams across the South Kamrup region and neighbouring Goalpara district, underlining the growing popularity of the sport in rural Assam.

The tournament witnessed intense competition, culminating in a closely fought final where the Boko-based duo of Alakesh Kalita and Jenim Sangma clinched the championship title and a cash prize of Rs. 8,000. Another local pair, Dhiraj Kalita and Jyotirmay Thakuria, finished runners-up and received Rs. 5,000. The third prize of Rs. 3,000 was secured by Rakesh Das and Mahananda Das from Borihat.

For his consistent and impressive performance throughout the tournament, Jenim Sangma was adjudged the Best Player and awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1,000.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Officer-in-Charge of Boko Police Station, Munna Pachani, who graced the occasion as chief guest, along with noted social worker Bijay Dutta Sarma. Addressing the players and spectators, Pachani commended the high standard of play and urged young shuttlers to pursue excellence with the aim of representing the state and the country at national and international platforms.