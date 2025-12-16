Assam: Complaint filed against NCHAC revenue secretary over alleged land document forgery

A major legal controversy has surfaced in Assam’s Dima Hasao district after a formal complaint was lodged at Haflong Police Station against the Secretary, Revenue (In-Charge) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

The complaint names Uttam Daolagupu and accuses him of serious criminal offences, including forgery, fabrication of false evidence, and the use of forged documents in judicial proceedings. The allegations relate to an alleged attempt to mislead the Gauhati High Court by submitting falsified records pertaining to land allotment.

According to the complaint, a letter dated December 10, 1998, was allegedly forged to falsely project that nearly 6,000 bighas of land at Umrangso had been allotted to the Industry Department. The disputed document was reportedly placed before the High Court to substantiate claims regarding the land, raising concerns over deliberate deception of the judiciary.

The complaint further states that the accused authenticated the purportedly forged letter through an Additional Affidavit-in-Opposition and annexed it as official evidence before the court. Such actions, the complainants contend, attract stringent penal provisions under Sections 340, 471, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with offences related to false evidence, use of forged documents, and cheating.

Significantly, sworn affidavits submitted by former senior officials of the NCHAC — including an Ex-Chief Executive Member and a former Executive Member (Revenue) — have categorically denied the authenticity of the disputed document. They have asserted that the signatures appearing on the letter are forged and have maintained that no such land allotment was ever approved or executed.

The complainants argue that, as the custodian of official records, the accused either directly fabricated the document or knowingly relied upon false records to mislead the court and the public, thereby abusing his official position.

The complaint also cites the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Iqbal Singh Marwah vs. Meenakshi Marwah (2005), underlining that a police investigation is legally maintainable since the alleged act of forgery occurred prior to the initiation of judicial proceedings.

Police officials have confirmed receipt of the complaint and stated that further investigation will proceed in accordance with law.