Assam: Complaints withdrawn under duress, statistical officer faces nexus allegation in Dhubri MNREGA scandal

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Dhubri has come under intense scrutiny amid serious allegations of corruption, intimidation, and procedural violations in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) schemes. At the heart of the controversy is Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) Dipankar Gupta, accused of manipulating processes and allegedly running a powerful nexus that has deeply compromised the scheme’s integrity.

According to credible sources within the department, Gupta allegedly overstepped his official mandate, effectively taking control of MNREGA monitoring mechanisms across the district. The vacuum created by the long-standing vacancy in the MIS Manager position—a key role responsible for technical oversight—has reportedly enabled Gupta to operate unchecked.

Serious allegations have emerged from Gauripur Block in Dharmasala, where Gupta is accused of orchestrating widespread misappropriation of funds through forged GST vendor bills, in collusion with a section of contractors operating in 15 Gaon Panchayats. MNREGA funds have also reportedly been illicitly diverted in areas like Folimari, Gaspara, Madhusoulmari, and Tiamari, raising alarm over the scale of financial irregularities.

More disturbingly, multiple sources allege that individuals attempting to file complaints about irregularities have faced threats and coercion, with many forced to withdraw their submissions under duress. This tactic has effectively stifled whistleblowers and derailed efforts to expose the alleged scam.

Recent reports suggest that Gupta demanded 10–15 per cent in advance payments for sanctioning schemes and 5 per cent commission during payment approvals, leading to the alleged accumulation of assets worth crores, far exceeding his known sources of income.

Despite repeated requests, officials at the DRDA and Zilla Parishad have declined to comment, stating only that “the matter is under review.”