Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika inspected completed flood protection works in Udalguri district on May 26, marking a significant step in the state's efforts to tackle recurring monsoon damage from Bhutan hill runoff.

The Golondi River embankment, which has suffered repeated breaches from floodwaters flowing down from neighbouring Bhutan, now features a newly constructed 4.4-kilometre Ready-Made Embankment along its right bank. The Water Resources Department's Udalguri Division has reinforced vulnerable sections with geo-bags and porcupine barriers to prevent further erosion.

"Floodwaters from the Bhutan hills have repeatedly breached this embankment, creating serious risks for surrounding communities," Hazarika stated. The minister outlined plans for additional protective measures, including geo mega tubes to be installed after the current monsoon season.

The department will extend these flood control installations to the opposite riverbank following the monsoon, providing comprehensive protection for the region. Officials briefed the minister on ongoing maintenance protocols and monitoring systems designed to assess structural integrity during heavy rainfall periods.

Hazarika claimed that Assam's flood problems are "almost becoming an issue of the past" under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration, though the state continues to face annual monsoon challenges across multiple districts.

The inspection team included MLA Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, and other departmental officials who provided updates on current interventions and future planning phases.