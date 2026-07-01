Assam conducts PoC trials for India’s Broadband Disaster Response System

The three-day field trials of India’s Broadband Public Protection and Disaster Relief (BBPPDR) Proof of Concept (PoC) concluded successfully in Guwahati from June 29 to July 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to establish a secure, resilient, and interoperable broadband communication network for first responders and emergency services.

The Proof of Concept exercise was conducted under the overall chairmanship of Shri Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Assam Police, and Chairman of the Guwahati State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) for the BBPPDR project. The exercise was coordinated by Shri Biraj Das, APTS, Senior Superintendent of Police (Communication), Assam Police, and State Nodal Officer for BBPPDR in Assam, with extensive operational support provided by the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO).

APRO functioned as the operational backbone of the exercise, deploying teams across multiple field locations under the leadership of its Inspectors. APRO officers and technical personnel were responsible for planning, coordination, supervision, communication testing, mission-critical operations, and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity among participating agencies throughout the field evaluation.

The trials successfully validated the prescribed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) covering operational readiness, multi-agency interoperability, mission-critical voice and broadband communication, network coverage, resilience, prioritisation and pre-emption, situational awareness through live video and data transmission, and overall system reliability under simulated emergency conditions.

Senior officials from the Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Assam Police, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) actively participated in the exercise.

The DCPW delegation included Shri K. Elamurugan, Deputy Director; Shri Ankit Adjariya, Assistant Director; Shri Vivek Gupta, Assistant Director; Shri Sunil Kumar, Assistant Director; and Shri Kunal Pal, Communication Officer.

Other senior participants included DIG (Communication) Shri Prashanta Saikia, APTS; Md. Sadeque Ali Ahmed, APS, Senior Superintendent of Police, State Fire and Emergency Services Organisation; Shri Naveen Kumar, Director (Technical), Department of Telecommunications; Shri Y. N. Rai, Commandant, CRPF; and Shri AbhijnanTamuly Rajkhowa, Communication Expert, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), and SLCC Member for the Guwahati BBPPDR PoC.

Shri AbhijnanTamuly Rajkhowa led the ASDMA and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) component during the exercise, facilitating coordination among disaster management agencies and integrating their operational communication requirements into the field evaluation.

A state-of-the-art Mission Critical Communication (MCC) Dispatcher Console was established at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Guwahati, from where the entire exercise was monitored and coordinated in real time.

The field demonstrations replicated realistic emergency response scenarios involving multiple agencies and extensively assessed Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), group communication capabilities, broadband data exchange, live video streaming, interoperability among first responders, geofencing, prioritisation and pre-emption, and overall network performance under emergency conditions.

The successful demonstrations highlighted the capability of the BBPPDR network to provide secure and seamless voice, video, and data communications across organisational boundaries, thereby strengthening operational coordination and enhancing situational awareness during emergencies.

Prior to field deployment, participating agencies underwent comprehensive training and operational briefing sessions. Mission Critical Communication handheld devices were issued to APRO, Fire and Emergency Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ASDMA, DDMA, and various CAPFs. Airtel provided end-to-end network support throughout the exercise to ensure uninterrupted broadband connectivity.

The BBPPDR initiative envisions the establishment of a dedicated nationwide broadband communication network based on advanced 3GPP Mission Critical Communication standards, enabling secure, encrypted, highly available, and resilient communications for police, disaster response agencies, fire services, emergency medical responders, and other public safety organisations across India.

Following the successful completion of the trials, a comprehensive debriefing session was conducted on July 1 through video conference under the chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The meeting was attended virtually by the Chairman of the Guwahati SLCC, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS.

During the debriefing, the Chairman of the Guwahati SLCC presented the overall outcomes of the PoC, including successful validation of prescribed KPIs, operational achievements, practical observations from field deployment, challenges encountered, and key lessons identified for future implementation.

The successful completion of the Guwahati BBPPDR Proof of Concept reflects coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Home Affairs, DCPW, Assam Police Radio Organisation, ASDMA, Department of Telecommunications, CAPFs, the telecom service provider, and all participating agencies. The validation of mission-critical communication capabilities marks an important step towards building a secure, resilient, interoperable, and technologically advanced public safety communication ecosystem to strengthen India’s internal security, disaster management, and emergency response framework.