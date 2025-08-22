Assam conference highlights child nutrition challenges and solutions

A state-level conference focused on child health and nutrition was held in Guwahati, bringing together experts and stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving child nutrition in Assam. The event, organised by the Assam Agricultural University's (AAU) College of Community Science, saw participation from policymakers, healthcare professionals, and representatives from various government departments.

Key speakers at the conference included Dr Mamoni Das of AAU, who highlighted the dual challenge of malnutrition and obesity driven by high consumption of HFSS (high-fat, sugar, salt) foods. She advocated for nutrition-sensitive policies and public-private collaborations to address these issues. Additionally, she stressed the importance of consumer awareness and the need for subsidies on healthier alternatives to build a more nourished future.

Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, Vice-Chancellor of AAU, called for the integration of trained Community Science graduates into the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to enhance programme delivery. He also emphasised the importance of research dissemination and the adoption of improved crop varieties developed by AAU. His address underscored the potential of blended and distance learning models for continuous professional development.

The conference featured various technical sessions. Dr. Ankumoni Saikia from Dhubri Medical College stressed multi-sectoral approaches in aspirational districts, while Dr. Barnali Das from Apollo Hospitals spoke on maternal and infant nutrition through the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative. Dr. Gulfam Ahmed Hashmi from IIT Delhi highlighted rice fortification to combat hidden hunger.

Another session addressed malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies. Dr. Purabi Phukan from AIIMS Guwahati discussed anaemia, Dr. Moloya Gogoi from AAU focused on the role of millets in child nutrition, and Dr. Jutika Ojah from GMCH highlighted the importance of Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres. These discussions emphasized the need for innovative solutions to tackle nutritional challenges.

Government interventions for nutrition security were also reviewed. Smt. Deepti Phukan from WCD, Assam, looked back on 50 years of ICDS and the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, while Dr. Danie Shajie from PATH India discussed strengthening fortification and delivery systems with digital innovations. The session highlighted the critical role of technology in enhancing nutrition delivery systems.

A panel discussion comprising representatives from WCD, UNICEF, PATH India, and AAU deliberated on barriers and facilitators for strengthening Assam's Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP). The dialogue aimed to identify actionable steps for overcoming existing challenges.

The conference concluded with key recommendations, including the need for evidence-based, localised research and context-specific nutrition parameters. It also called for initiatives to bridge the gap between research and field implementation to ensure that AAU’s innovations reach communities. Furthermore, the recommendations stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration, including taxing HFSS foods and incentivising healthier diets, to build a more nourished future for Assam's children.

The event, attended by various state entities such as NHM, WCD, and Poshan Abhiyaan, underscored the importance of collective efforts in addressing child nutrition challenges. Participants agreed that a unified approach involving different sectors is essential for creating sustainable solutions.