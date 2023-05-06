In a heated situation at the Dumuria Piknapara LP School near Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, the managing committee, headmistress, and mid-day meal cook are at odds with each other. The conflict arose when the newly appointed headmistress prevented the three former cooks from preparing the mid-day meal.

According to sources, the managing committee president appointed the headmistress and new cook, leading to resentment among the former cooks. Matters came to a head when Majidur Rahman, the headmistress's husband and an employee of the Boitamari revenue circle, arrived on the scene and threatened the former cooks.

The victim has also approached the Abhayapuri police station seeking justice.