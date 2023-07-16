A dispute over the use of the Assamese language took a violent turn in the early hours of July 16, resulting in a physical altercation at ABC point in Guwahati. The incident unfolded when five visibly intoxicated individuals arrived at Barbie Hotel and Fast Food with the intention of having dinner.

The situation quickly escalated when one of the youths, who spoke Hindi, launched an attack on the hotel workers for conversing in Assamese. The assault on the hotel staff prompted bystanders to intervene and prevent further harm.

However, instead of diffusing the situation, the five individuals engaged in a physical altercation with the concerned onlookers, exacerbating the confrontation. As tensions flared, the enraged crowd resorted to vandalizing a nearby Thar vehicle, adding to the escalating tension.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bhangagarh police arrived at the scene. Three out of the five young individuals involved were apprehended by the Bhangagarh officials, while the remaining two managed to flee the scene.