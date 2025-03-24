A heated confrontation in the Assam Legislative Assembly escalated into a full-blown protest on Monday, March 24 as opposition legislators from the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) demonstrated against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

The protest came in response to an incident on March 21, during which Kurmi allegedly attempted to assault opposition members and used abusive language during a debate.

Led by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Congress and AIUDF legislators gathered within the assembly premises, demanding strict action against Kurmi and criticising Speaker Biswajit Daimary for not intervening adequately.

"This protest is against the Friday incident in the Assam Assembly when the ruling party MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi came rushing to assault opposition MLAs. This is an unprecedented incident in Assam, and we demand action against him," Saikia said.

Congress legislators wore black shirts as a mark of protest, while AIUDF members attempted to bring bamboo structures into the assembly, symbolizing self-defense against alleged aggression from BJP MLAs. However, security personnel prevented them from carrying the structures inside.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam explained the move, stating, "We are concerned about the BJP. They move from their seats to assault opposition members, and the Speaker does not provide us protection. That’s why we made these bamboo barriers—to protect ourselves from any attacks."

Amid the chaos, Speaker Daimary adjourned the House for ten minutes to restore order.

Reacting to the opposition’s protest, BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain dismissed the demonstration as an unnecessary disruption. "The assembly is a place for discussion, not for protests meant to attract attention. Bringing objects like bamboo structures into the House is unacceptable. These actions only damage their own image," he said.