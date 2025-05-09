The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has raised serious concerns over possible attempts by BJP-backed miscreants to disrupt and manipulate the Panchayat election results during the counting process scheduled for May 11, 2025.

In a letter addressed to State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar, IAS (Retd.), the Congress alleged that during the second phase of polling on May 7, BJP "goons," allegedly with police support, engaged in booth capturing and ballot tampering across several polling stations.

The party fears that similar tactics may now be employed during counting in vulnerable districts, including Nagaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Darrang, and Sonitpur.



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The letter, signed by Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, and APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, urged the Election Commission to deploy adequate central security forces in and around counting halls. It also called for strict instructions to be issued to district Returning Officers to maintain transparency and neutrality in the counting process.

The Congress demanded that CCTV cameras be mandatorily installed in all counting centers on May 11 to ensure real-time monitoring and accountability.

The APCC emphasised that any lapse in conducting a free and fair count would invite stern action and that the democratic will of the people must not be subverted through intimidation or manipulation.