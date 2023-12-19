Congress announced the list of INC (Indian National Congress) for the upcoming North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Election 2024.

Notably, the elections for the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in Dima Hasao district will take place on January 8.

Meanwhile, the results will be declared on January 12, 2024.

The full list of candidates of INC have been mentioned below:-

INC candidate list for North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections

INC candidate list for North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections

The council, which operates under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, provides a degree of autonomy to the region, allowing for self-governance in certain administrative areas.

The district, formerly referred to as North Cachar Hills, was renamed Dima Hasao, meaning 'Dimasa Hills' in the Dimasa language, though the council retains its original name.

Also read : Assam: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election slated for January 8