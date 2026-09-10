Assam Congress announces candidates for 39 wards in Silchar municipal election
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced candidates for 39 wards in the upcoming Silchar Municipality Election, with the list approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. The party has fielded candidates across wards 1–19, 22–33 and 35–42, according to an APCC circular issued on September 9.
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced candidates for 39 wards in the upcoming Silchar Municipality Election, with the list approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. The party has fielded candidates across wards 1–19, 22–33 and 35–42, according to an APCC circular issued on September 9.
The candidate list includes names from a range of backgrounds, with the Congress seeking to contest a substantial number of wards in the municipal election.
The candidates announced by the party are:
Ward 1: Nazmin Sultana Borbhuiya
Ward 2: Sahin Akhtar Mazumdar
Ward 3: Jhuma Das
Ward 4: Susmita Das
Ward 5: Rahul Das
Ward 6: Ranjit Debnath
Ward 7: Radha Das
Ward 8: Bandita Trivedi
Ward 9: Amalendu Dey
Ward 10: Rinku Rani Das
Ward 11: John Barik
Ward 12: Mausumi Das
Ward 13: Binoy Krishna Das
Ward 14: Joya Bardhan
Ward 15: Nirupama Singha
Ward 16: Nazir Hussain Laskar
Ward 17: Salma Begum Laskar
Ward 18: Tapas Das
Ward 19: Payal Das
Ward 22: Anjana Dev
Ward 23: Moumita Paul
Ward 24: Nooresha Begum
Ward 25: Lucky Bg Mazumdar
Ward 26: Haidar Hussain Laskar
Ward 27: Susmita Das
Ward 28: Protima Dutta
Ward 29: Sanchita Acharjee
Ward 30: Sakshi Banik
Ward 31: Joy Das Gupta
Ward 32: Kalpana Sinha
Ward 33: Priyanka Dhar
Ward 35: Alina Roy
Ward 36: Joyati Bhattacharjee
Ward 37: Ria Paul
Ward 38: Debashis Das
Ward 39: Tapan Das
Ward 40: Hakim Uddin Laskar
Ward 41: Rajasree Goala
Ward 42: Pappu Yadav
The APCC has directed the concerned District Congress Committee office-bearers, Block and Mandal Congress Committees and party workers to extend cooperation and support to the candidates.
The party has also instructed its organisational units and workers to maintain coordination during the election campaign and work collectively for the candidates in their respective wards.
The announcement marks the Congress's formal entry into the municipal election contest in Silchar, with campaigning expected to focus on ward-level issues and local civic concerns.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today