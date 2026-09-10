Assam Congress announces candidates for 39 wards in Silchar municipal election

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced candidates for 39 wards in the upcoming Silchar Municipality Election, with the list approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. The party has fielded candidates across wards 1–19, 22–33 and 35–42, according to an APCC circular issued on September 9.

The candidate list includes names from a range of backgrounds, with the Congress seeking to contest a substantial number of wards in the municipal election.

The candidates announced by the party are:

Ward 1: Nazmin Sultana Borbhuiya

Ward 2: Sahin Akhtar Mazumdar

Ward 3: Jhuma Das

Ward 4: Susmita Das

Ward 5: Rahul Das

Ward 6: Ranjit Debnath

Ward 7: Radha Das

Ward 8: Bandita Trivedi

Ward 9: Amalendu Dey

Ward 10: Rinku Rani Das

Ward 11: John Barik

Ward 12: Mausumi Das

Ward 13: Binoy Krishna Das

Ward 14: Joya Bardhan

Ward 15: Nirupama Singha

Ward 16: Nazir Hussain Laskar

Ward 17: Salma Begum Laskar

Ward 18: Tapas Das

Ward 19: Payal Das

Ward 22: Anjana Dev

Ward 23: Moumita Paul

Ward 24: Nooresha Begum

Ward 25: Lucky Bg Mazumdar

Ward 26: Haidar Hussain Laskar

Ward 27: Susmita Das

Ward 28: Protima Dutta

Ward 29: Sanchita Acharjee

Ward 30: Sakshi Banik

Ward 31: Joy Das Gupta

Ward 32: Kalpana Sinha

Ward 33: Priyanka Dhar

Ward 35: Alina Roy

Ward 36: Joyati Bhattacharjee

Ward 37: Ria Paul

Ward 38: Debashis Das

Ward 39: Tapan Das

Ward 40: Hakim Uddin Laskar

Ward 41: Rajasree Goala

Ward 42: Pappu Yadav

The APCC has directed the concerned District Congress Committee office-bearers, Block and Mandal Congress Committees and party workers to extend cooperation and support to the candidates.

The party has also instructed its organisational units and workers to maintain coordination during the election campaign and work collectively for the candidates in their respective wards.

The announcement marks the Congress's formal entry into the municipal election contest in Silchar, with campaigning expected to focus on ward-level issues and local civic concerns.