Assam Congress announces final list of candidates for BTC polls, fields 40 nominees across all constituencies

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday, August 31 announced its final list of nine candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, completing its roster for all 40 constituencies. The elections are scheduled for September 22, with results to be declared on September 26.

The final list, approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, includes:

Parbatjhora: Sahen Chandra Brahma

Guma: Abu Bakkar Ali

Srirampur: Rafikul Islam Sheikh

Debargaon: Mohini Mohan Basumatary

Kajalgaon: Sanjib Warie

Sobaijhar: Binimoy Basumatary

Thuribari: Zamser Ali

Goreswar: Bhebendra Nath Swargiary

Pasnwi Serfang: Petrus Bagh

This announcement follows the release of the party’s first list of 31 candidates, covering constituencies across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur districts. Prominent names in the first list included Ranchana Basumatary (Jamduar), Rananjay Narzary (Soraibil), Kwrwm Mushahry (Kachugaon), Dwimu Roje (Dotma), Sunil Narzary (Baukhungri), Abhinash Brahma (Manas Serfang), Safiur Rahman (Mathanguri), Dharmeswar Baro (Mushalpur), Rumi Singh Mushahari (Goibari), and Swarangsha Daimari (Rowta).

In a last-minute development, Sahar Ali was replaced by Dr. Husna Ara Begum as the Congress candidate for Fakiragram, following a directive from APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. With this final announcement, the party has fielded candidates across all 40 constituencies, setting the stage for a high-voltage multi-cornered battle against the ruling UPPL, BJP, and BPF.

Election Timeline and Voter Details

Last date for filing nominations: September 2

Scrutiny of nominations: September 4

Deadline for withdrawal: September 6

Polling day: September 22

Counting of votes: September 26

Repoll (if required): September 24

The Election Commission has reported a total of 26,57,937 eligible voters, comprising 13,23,399 men, 13,34,521 women, and 17 others. Voting will take place across 3,359 polling stations in the four districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The BTC elections are being closely watched as a crucial litmus test for the Congress, which has struggled to regain its foothold in Assam’s tribal regions. With the UPPL and BJP already consolidating their base, the grand old party faces a challenging task of reconnecting with voters and reviving its influence in the Bodoland heartland.