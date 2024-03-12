Assam Congress announces final list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections; Full list
Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh.
In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress on March 12 announced list of candidates for the state's legislative seats.
Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh.
Congress has left only one seat for its alliance - that is Dibrugarh where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest.
Meanwhile , the name of candidate for Lakhimpur is on hold.
The names of the congress candidates list were first published on India Today NE and all the candidates' lists were completely correct, as we reported today.
Here is the list of final candidates:
Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi
Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi
Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami
Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar
Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
Barpeta- Deep Bayan
Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng
Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain
Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)
Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary
Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi
Sonitpur - Prem Lal Ganju
Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey
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