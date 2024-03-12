In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress on March 12 announced list of candidates for the state's legislative seats.

Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh.

Congress has left only one seat for its alliance - that is Dibrugarh where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest.

Meanwhile , the name of candidate for Lakhimpur is on hold.

The names of the congress candidates list were first published on India Today NE and all the candidates' lists were completely correct, as we reported today.

Here is the list of final candidates:

Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi

Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi

Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami

Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar

Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

Barpeta- Deep Bayan

Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng

Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain

Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary

Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi

Sonitpur - Prem Lal Ganju

Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey