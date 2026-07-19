Assam Congress backs Rahul Gandhi's 'Chatro Ki Gunj', slams BJP over education policies, paper leaks

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on July 19 backed Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's nationwide 'Chatro Ki Gunj' campaign, accusing the BJP-led Centre and the Assam government of failing students through alleged examination irregularities, inadequate educational infrastructure and the commercialisation of education.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Congress MLA Abdur Rahim alleged that repeated examination paper leaks under the BJP government had jeopardised students' futures and questioned the accountability of the Union Education Ministry.

Rahim said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned despite multiple paper leak incidents, claiming the Centre had failed to uphold moral responsibility. Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's resignation as Railway Minister after a train accident, he alleged that the present government lacked similar accountability.

He also criticised the reported removal of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site, describing the government's actions as undemocratic.

Former MLA Satyabrata Kalita alleged that Assam's government education system was plagued by shortages of teachers, delays in textbook distribution and poor-quality school uniforms. He further claimed that medical colleges in the state lacked adequate doctors, nurses and other staff, alleging that personnel were temporarily shifted between institutions during official inspections.

Kalita also criticised the condition of roads beneath Guwahati's flyovers, saying the city continues to face severe waterlogging during the monsoon. He condemned the arrest of two artists for painting a portrait of Sonam Wangchuk and urged the Assam government to dedicate a day during the ongoing Assembly session for a detailed discussion on the state's education sector.

Chairing the press conference, APCC Media Department chairman Bedabrata Bora expressed concern over what he termed the growing commercialisation of education. He alleged that the existing system places excessive pressure on students to secure high marks while disadvantaging meritorious students from ordinary and economically weaker backgrounds.

Bora said educational institutions should focus on creating a supportive and mentally secure environment rather than encouraging a race for marks.

He added that after programmes in Kota and Dehradun, Rahul Gandhi would continue interacting with students and unemployed youth through the 'Chatro Ki Gunj' campaign as part of efforts to prepare a proposed 'Youth Manifesto' outlining an alternative education and employment policy.