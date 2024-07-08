Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah presented a comprehensive report to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the current flood situation of the state. The report contained the detailed extent of devastation, and urged the Congress scion to raise the issue of Assam's perennial floods in Parliament. The report also sought an enhanced compensation from the Centre over the floods.

The report outlines the severe impact of the floods up to July 7:

- Death Toll: 58

- Displacement: 53,429 people are currently seeking refuge in shelter camps across the state

- Affected Population: 23.9 lakh people are affected across 3,535 villages

- Crop Damage: 68,769 hectares of crop area has been submerged

- Wildlife Casualties: 114 animals, including 6 rhinos, have perished in Kaziranga National Park

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Specific Areas of Concern:

- Dhubri: The worst-hit district, with over 7.95 lakh people affected

- North Bank and Upper Assam: Each has more than 1.50 lakh people struggling

- Barak River: Flowing above the danger mark at Annapurna Ghat, Badarpur Ghat, and Kushiyara in Karimganj

Critique of Government Management:

The report criticises the handling of flood management and infrastructure maintenance over the past five years:

- Infrastructure Life Cycle: Highlights that roads and embankments have a specific lifespan (eg, PMGSY village roads last 5 years, embankments 20-25 years) and require timely repair and replacement

- Government Inaction: Claims the BJP-led government in Assam, despite requesting Rs 10,785 crore from the central BJP government, has neglected the repair and reconstruction of essential embankments, leading to the damage and degradation of 53 embankments

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Proposed Solutions:

1. Long-term Strategy:



- Establishing a pan-Northeast water management authority, empowered by Parliament, to effectively control floods and manage water resources

2. Short-term Measures:

- Strengthening current flood management infrastructure, such as embankments

- Providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to affected populations

Congress Efforts:

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders, MPs, MLAs, and other party officials are actively touring flood-affected areas, offering assistance and support to the victims.

Appeal to the Centre:

The report concludes with a plea to Rahul Gandhi to advocate for the people of Assam at the national level, seeking adequate relief and compensation for the extensive losses caused by the floods.