Assam Congress calls key review meeting after poll defeat

The Indian National Congress in Assam has convened a crucial review meeting of its district units on May 9 to assess the party’s performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, where the Congress-led opposition alliance suffered a major setback.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) Ramen Baruah issued a circular directing party leaders concerned to remain present in Guwahati for the meeting.

According to the circular, all Assam PCC office bearers, District Congress Committee presidents, in-charge presidents and senior vice presidents have been asked to attend the review session.

“The meeting will deliberate upon the outcome of the Assam Assembly Election 2026,” the circular stated, adding that the party’s organisational and electoral performance will be thoroughly reviewed.

The Congress-led opposition alliance managed to secure only 19 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA registered a sweeping victory with 102 seats.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi held a virtual interaction with Congress candidates on Tuesday to gather feedback and discuss the election outcome.