Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has resigned from his position as the President of the United Opposition.

His decision comes in the wake of the opposition's unclear stance on the Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) for the upcoming bye-elections.

Borah expressed his intention to leave the Behali seat for their ally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPIM (L)].

However, some Congress leaders have shown interest in contesting the seat themselves.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the Assam Sonmilita Morcha (ASOM), Borah mentioned that a meeting of the Asom Sanmilita Morcha took place on October 18th, in Guwahati.

The meeting was attended by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and the Secretary in charge of Assam.



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During this meeting, a proposal was put forward to form a five-member committee to decide on the nomination for the Behali LAC bye-election, where the CPIM (L) had staked a claim.

Borah noted that despite assurances, the recommendation of the committee has not yet been accepted by the AICC.

The opposition unity called for a meeting today, demanding that the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) clarify its position on the Behali LAC by 10 AM tomorrow. Borah stated that he has been trying to convince the committee to reconsider its recommendation, but they remain firm on their demand for immediate confirmation from the AICC.

Facing immense pressure to enforce a decision he could not implement, Borah felt compelled to resign from his role as the President of the opposition unity in Assam.

He also highlighted that the importance of opposition unity was emphasized by Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Assam and at the Northeast Congress Coordination Committee meeting in Meghalaya.