Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Bhupen Borah on February 27 lambasted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his acrimonious behaviour towards Borah and his family.

Claiming that the only person the chief minister of Assam fears in the state is him, Bhupen Borah in a long post on X wrote, "I am certain that if there is one person in Assam that @HimantaBiswa truly fears, it is me. Why? Because his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family betrays his innermost fears.

Alleging that CM Sarma likes slaves, Borah further mentioned, "HBS doesn't like followers, he likes slaves. Just see how he made former cabinet minister Basanta Das touch his feet. HBS knows that: 1. His chair is his, only till such time he continues to do Tadipaar's dirty tricks. He has seen the fates of Vasundhara Raje and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, people who tried to toe an independent line. 2. He can 'buy' a few MLAs here and there, but he cannot buy me".

Asserting that the chief minister may involve dirty politics to buy MLAs from the opposition parties, Bhupen Borah claimed that he cannot be bought by the BJP at any cost.

Borah also alleged that the chief minister has many a times misused his seat and power through his acrimonious behaviour towards his family

"Just see his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family:

1. He transferred out my brother and sister-in-law--both government servants-- to two opposite corners of Assam.

2. People who physically attacked me during the #BharatJodoNyayYatra are being allowed to roam free. In a state where writing a poem of dissent, or a scathing tweet, can get you arrested, just imagine an assailant walking about freely, without a care in the world!

3. I have asked for increased security, but the government hasn't responded"

Therefore, it is safe to say: fear, thy name is Himanta!