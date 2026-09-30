Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi attacks BJP-AIUDF ties ahead of Nagaon bypoll

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, September 29, alleged a “clandestine understanding” between the BJP and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), claiming that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turns to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal whenever he faces political difficulty.

Addressing an election rally at Kolmoubari in support of Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora, Gogoi said Sarma summons Ajmal “just like a 108 ambulance service”.

Gogoi also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Dhubri, where Ajmal was defeated, and his defeat in South Salmara in the 2016 Assembly election.

“Now Himanta Biswa Sarma is attempting to pump air into the punctured tyre of AIUDF,” Gogoi said, referring to Ajmal contesting the Nagaon bypoll.

He also targeted BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, alleging that during his tenure as a district commissioner, he “pushed back” innocent people into Bangladesh and harassed residents through eviction drives. The allegations were made by Gogoi at the election rally.

Gogoi further criticised the BJP-led government's policies on madrasas and evictions and alleged the use of “fake encounters”.

He accused Sarma of pursuing communal politics and contrasted his government with that of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, whom he said had maintained peace and harmony during his 15-year tenure.

Gogoi appealed to voters to support Sibamoni Bora, describing her as a “courageous and dedicated leader”. He also recalled her late father Kiran Bora's role during the Nellie massacre, claiming that the former MLA had saved thousands of lives.

Opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and former CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar also addressed the rally and alleged that the BJP was weakening democracy.

Gogoi later addressed another rally at Moirabari in support of Bora. Congress leaders Wazed Ali Choudhury and state co-in-charge Manoj Chauhan were also present.

The Nagaon by-election is scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9. The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha and joined the BJP before the Assam Assembly elections. He subsequently won the Dispur Assembly seat.