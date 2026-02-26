Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi backs alliance with Raijor Dal, says talks still incomplete

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday, February 25, said he remains in favour of a possible alliance with Raijor Dal for the upcoming Assembly elections, while confirming that discussions between the two parties are still underway.

Addressing the media, Gogoi stated that talks with several parties have nearly been concluded, with only formal public announcements pending. However, he clarified that discussions with Raijor Dal are yet to reach a final stage. “It is true that discussions with some parties have almost been completed. Only formal announcements remain. But talks with Raijor Dal are still incomplete,” he said.

According to a release from the state Congress unit, Gogoi recently visited Delhi, where the party’s central leadership sought detailed inputs from the Assam unit regarding potential alliance arrangements. He said that the central leadership would offer guidance and direction in the coming days, and that reports on concluded discussions with other parties would be submitted to the high command for consideration.

Gogoi reiterated that the status of incomplete negotiations with Raijor Dal has already been formally communicated to the party leadership in Delhi.

In a pointed remark apparently directed at public statements made by Raijor Dal leaders, including its president Akhil Gogoi, the APCC chief underscored the Congress party’s tradition of maintaining confidentiality during alliance talks. “We do not have such a practice. That is not our tradition. We hold formal discussions and maintain confidentiality before making any statements. Even now, I have not disclosed which parties we have finalised discussions with. That is our party’s tradition. We are not accustomed to speaking publicly in that manner,” he said.

The Congress leader also raised concerns over recent political developments involving Raijor Dal. He noted that the regional party has inducted a suspended Congress MLA, who, according to media reports, has already been given an election ticket. He further alleged that another MLA, against whom there had been significant internal discussions and allegations within Congress, has also joined Raijor Dal and may be fielded as a candidate.

“These developments have been observed for some time,” Gogoi said, hinting at ongoing internal deliberations within the Congress party regarding the implications of such moves.

Despite expressing reservations, Gogoi maintained that he views an alliance as strategically beneficial in the larger political context of Assam. “An alliance is good. However, compared to earlier, my level of optimism has somewhat reduced. Nevertheless, I will try to convince my colleagues, senior leaders, workers and the central leadership why unity would be beneficial. Since the alliance has not yet been finalised, my optimism today is not the same as before,” he stated.

With election season approaching, the evolving dynamics between Congress and Raijor Dal are expected to significantly shape the opposition landscape in Assam, where coalition arithmetic could prove decisive.