Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi makes electoral debut in Assembly polls, files nomination from Jorhat

Gaurav Gogoi on March 23 filed his nomination papers from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, marking his maiden entry into Assam’s Assembly elections, while launching an extensive public outreach campaign in the lead-up to the polls.

Declared an elected MP in the state earlier, Gogoi—who also serves as the deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha—began the day by visiting key religious sites across communities, including Jorhat Gurudwara, Burhi Gosain Devalaya, Machkhat Namghar and Tarajan Masjid, underscoring a message of social harmony and inclusivity.

A large procession accompanied him to the district commissioner’s office, where he formally submitted his nomination papers. The rally saw significant participation from supporters of the opposition alliance, including the Indian National Congress and its partners such as Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiyatabadi Party (AJP), CPI, CPI(M) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), with party flags and slogans marking the show of strength.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi described the upcoming election as an “opportunity to cleanse Assam politics,” alleging a decline in political standards in recent years. He stressed the need for “collective responsibility” to restore public trust and asserted that a Congress-led government would ensure equitable access to welfare schemes, particularly for women.

He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of coercing beneficiaries to attend political events, a charge the party has consistently denied. “Funds for schemes belong to the government and not to any political party. Forcing women to attend meetings and listen to BJP leaders is an insult,” he said.

Gogoi further paid tribute to his father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, by visiting his family home in Nazira and offering prayers before his portrait.

The Congress leader is set to face a tough contest against BJP veteran and sitting MLA Hitendranath Goswami, who has represented the constituency since 1991 and is seeking another term.

With the nomination process nearing its deadline, scrutiny is scheduled for March 24, while March 26 is the last date for withdrawal. Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.