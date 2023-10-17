Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora has expressed regret over the Mising gamosa episode and has said that he did not mean to hurt anybody's sentiments.

Bhupen Bora has been dragged into a controversy after he sat over the revered cloth or gamosa of the Mising tribe, the Ribi Gaseng. The incident occurred at the residence of Upen Kuli, a former village elder in Na Pam Kuli village, situated in the Simen Mukh panchayat of Jonai constituency. As Bora carelessly stepped on the Mising community's symbol of self-respect, strong reactions erupted within the Mising community.

Issuing a statement, Bhupen said when he arrived at the house of the host, they laid down the Ribi Gaseng cloth on the floor for him to sit. Bora said that he did not realise at that moment that the piece of cloth he sat on was such an important symbol for the Mising community. Speaking further on the matter, the APCC president said that he regretted the incident later when he was told about the significance of the Ribi Gaseng. Bora even said that he fails to understand why the particular household laid down the Ribi Gaseng for him to sit on.

Bora also sought forgiveness from the Mising community and said that he had no intention of hurting anybody's feelings.

Noteworthy is that following the incident, BJP MLA Bhuvan Pegu and the Mising Sahitya Sabha had called for a formal apology from Bhupen Bora to the Mising community.

Ribi Gaseng, a hand-woven traditional product, holds a significant place in the hearts of the Mising people, representing their self-respect and cultural heritage. Many prominent individuals, including the Chief Minister of Assam and even the Prime Minister of India, proudly wear the symbol as a mark of honor.