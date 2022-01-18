GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora today said that he will write to the IAS officers' association asking why they are keeping mum regarding chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'insult' of their colleague.

Bora, addressing the press here today questioned how Sarma, the political leader of the state, use such derogatory language to a top bureaucrat in view of the public.

https://www.facebook.com/AssamINC/videos/632154451450020/

It needs mention here that Sarma on January 15 publicly scolded Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Nisarg Hivare for allegedly halting traffic on NH 127 for the Chief Minister’s convoy to pass. A video clip of the incident was shown on local TV news channels and went viral on social media, where it evoked mixed response from netizens.

While some appreciated Sarma’s action, many criticised him for “misbehaving” with an IAS officer in front of the people.

The video, telecast by local TV channels, showed Mr. Sarma standing on the highway with one bus and a truck waiting in front of him and many officials along with his personal security officer surrounding him.

At one point he was heard saying “SP ko bulao [call the SP]” and then telling the Deputy Commissioner, “Arre DC saab, ye kya natak hain? Kyu gaari rukwaya hain? [DC sir, what’s this drama? Why have you stopped the vehicles?]”

“Koi raja-mahara aa raha hain kya? [Is any king coming?]” he added.

When Hivare tried to say something, Mr. Sarma was heard saying: “Hatt! Aisa mat karo aage! Logo ka kasht ho raha hain! [Don’t do this in future! People are suffering!)]”

The Deputy Commissioner was seen going out of the frame in the video and the Chief Minister was heard saying loudly “Kholo, gaari jane do! [Open, let the vehicles go!]” After the clip went viral on social media, Sarma retweeted it from one media account and defended his action.

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