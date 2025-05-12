The Assam Congress secured a decisive victory in the Motirchar Zilla Parishad constituency, marking a significant development within the Dhubri assembly constituency.

Candidate Baby Begum emerged triumphant, defeating her closest rival by a substantial margin of 5692 votes.

The results, which indicate a strong showing for the Congress party in the region. Baby Begum's victory underscores the party's continued influence in the area and signals a potential shift in the local political landscape.

"We are incredibly grateful to the people of Motirchar for their unwavering support," stated Begum. "This victory reflects the trust and confidence they have placed in her and party's vision for the constituency." I have won the seat not as a candidate but against the ruling AIUDF, MLA, Nazrul Islam, who continuously campaign each and every corner of the Motirchar Zilla Parishad in Dhubri.

The substantial margin of victory suggests a strong mandate for Baby Begum, who is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the needs and concerns of the Motirchar Zilla Parishad.

Details regarding the specific initiatives and plans of the newly elected Zilla Parishad member are expected to be released in the coming days. The victory is being seen as a boost to the Congress party's morale in the region.