The Political Affairs Committee meeting of the Congress in Guwahati commenced on July 17, focusing on generating recommendations for organisational enhancements.

The session has been divided into six groups which comprised of 10 senior APCC members who discussed various topics. The groups were led by leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, among others.

The meeting saw the participation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Jitendra Singh; Prithviraj Sathe and Secretary, Vikash Upadhyaya and APCC President, Bhupen Bora.

Jitendra Singh, who was the coordinator stressed on various methods which would lead to organisational improvement. The meeting aimed to prepare Congress leaders for the forthcoming Assembly bypolls and Panchayat elections.

Later, APCC President Bhupen Bora highlighted the future initiatives and plans which were an outcome of the session.