Assam Congress delegation urges Governor to declare flood, erosion crisis a ‘national problem’

A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by Relief and Rehabilitation Department Chairman Pranjit Das, met Governor Lakshman Acharya and urged the Centre to declare Assam’s recurring flood and river erosion crisis a “national problem.”

The delegation submitted a multi-point memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Union Finance Minister through the Governor, seeking urgent and long-term intervention to tackle the crisis.

According to the memorandum, nearly 40 per cent of Assam’s land area, around 31.05 lakh hectares, is flood-prone. The Congress delegation said heavy siltation in the Brahmaputra and Barak river systems, torrential monsoon rainfall, embankment breaches and climate change have further intensified the problem.

The recurring floods and erosion have caused extensive damage to homes, agricultural land and livelihoods, affecting farmers, daily wage workers, tea garden workers and thousands of families who have been forced to relocate.

The delegation argued that the scale and recurring nature of the crisis are beyond the capacity of the state government alone and called for greater Central intervention for a permanent and scientific solution.

Among its key demands, the memorandum sought the formation of a high-level task force comprising Central and state officials, scientists, technical experts and representatives of flood-affected communities.

The APCC also demanded adequate Central funding for a comprehensive master plan covering river management, strengthening of embankments, scientific dredging, real-time flood forecasting, early warning systems and rehabilitation of displaced families.

The delegation further called for better coordination among various Central ministries for integrated management of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The Congress leaders maintained that temporary relief measures cannot provide a lasting solution to Assam’s decades-old flood and erosion problem and urged the Centre to take urgent steps towards ensuring a safer and sustainable future for the state’s people.