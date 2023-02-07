All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), Assam unit seeks clarification from the Assam government on Rs 30,000 crores unpaid Contractor dues.

Amidst a critical financial crunch, with more than Rs 30,000 crore unpaid dues to the contractors in Assam and the State government's continuous loan borrowing from various financial Institutions, the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit has raised serious concerns over the Assam government's financial stability.

State Congress Secretary and the President of AIPC state unit Gauravv Somani said that it seems that Assam Govt's treasury is empty and State Govt is close to Insolvency.

Somani has asked the state government to make it public on what is the financial position of the State Govt treasury and further added that whatever fund Assam treasury has is not because of the State revenue earnings, but loans from financial institutions such as International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others.

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The situation of various contractors in Assam is on the verge of suicide due to non-payment of bills for months and years even after work completion.

In many cases, even the works done by contractors during the Covid period are still unpaid.

AIPC has demanded full information on the total funds allocated along with the ending dues to the contractors against the non-payment bill in the name of various supply works and construction contracts and land acquisition.

Somani further said that Utilization certificates amounting to more than Rs. 20,000 crores are pending from various State Govt departments, in the last few years. Utilisation certificates rule out misappropriation of grants and frauds if any.

But in absence of UCs, it cannot be ascertained whether the recipients had utilised the grants for the purpose for which they were given and whether the assets had been created.

Somani alleged that there is total non-transparency in financial reporting by the State Govt and the situation is even worse with respect to the autonomous councils under the government.