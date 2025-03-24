Senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has formally requested the public release of unedited CCTV footage from the Assam Legislative Assembly following the alleged chaos involving MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on March 21, 2025. In a letter addressed to the Assembly Speaker, Saikia underscored the need for transparency and accountability in documenting legislative proceedings.

Referring to the March 21 incident, Saikia stated that members present in the House witnessed an honorable MLA allegedly chasing and attempting to attack opposition legislators. However, despite the presence of multiple CCTV cameras, footage capturing the commotion near the opposition benches was not properly recorded or made available.

In his letter, Saikia demanded that all Assembly proceedings be recorded accurately and made accessible to the public without edits or alterations. He further pointed out that the CCTV cameras often fail to document opposition statements and debates effectively. On behalf of the Congress Legislative Party, he urged the Speaker to ensure impartial recording and visibility of all legislative proceedings.

Adding to the concerns, Saikia referenced recent media reports, which claimed that MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi had warned that opposition legislators would face ten times harsher protests than the previous day. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Congress leader emphasized the need for swift action to ensure the safety and security of all Assembly members.