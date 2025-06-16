Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging an immediate halt to the ongoing eviction of landless families living in Goalpara district’s wetlands, particularly Hasila Beel and Rakhyashini areas.

Saikia emphasized that rehabilitation must precede eviction, in line with Supreme Court guidelines and constitutional guarantees of shelter for Indian citizens.

In his letter dated June 17, Saikia pointed out that several families evicted on June 16 had been residing in the area for over 40 years, having no alternative land or shelter. He stressed that displacement without dignity “is not development,” and called for upholding human rights and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “housing for all.”



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The Congress leader further mentioned that Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, had also written to the Assam CM requesting the provision of alternative land before any eviction.

Saikia urged that the eviction drive be paused at least until the CM’s scheduled meeting with affected residents on June 18, and requested the Goalpara DC be directed accordingly.

he Assam government on Monday launched eviction drives to evict 693 families, mostly belonging to the migrant Bengali-speaking Muslim community, who allegedly encroached on vast tracts of land in the two districts of Goalpara and Bongaigaon, officials said.

According to officials, 667 families were evicted from Hasilabeel village in Goalpara district, while another 29 families were removed from Bhandara in Bongaigaon district.

The drive in Goalpara began at 7 am under tight security.