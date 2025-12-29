Assam Congress demands judicial probe into Molai forest arson, alleges illegal sand mining near Majuli

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking a judicial inquiry into the recent arson at the Molai Kathoni Forest near Majuli and alleged large-scale illegal sand mining along the Brahmaputra near Kokilamukh.

In his letter, Saikia described the incident as deeply distressing, noting that the Molai Forest was painstakingly created and nurtured over decades by Padma Shri awardee and renowned environmentalist Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the “Forest Man of India.” Spread over nearly 550 hectares, the forest is widely regarded as a landmark example of grassroots ecological restoration and wildlife conservation, supporting diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, deer, birds, and other species.

Referring to reports of a deliberate fire on December 28, 2025, Saikia said the blaze destroyed an estimated five bighas of plantation, burnt over 5,000 trees, and caused the loss of birds, nests, eggs, and small animals. He said the incident triggered widespread public grief and outrage, given the forest’s national and global significance.

The Congress leader also raised serious concerns over alleged links between the arson and organised illegal sand mining operations along the Brahmaputra riverbanks near Kokilamukh. He alleged that powerful sand mafia networks, operating with purported protection from elements within the local forest department, have been carrying out unchecked sand extraction in the area. Saikia said repeated appeals by Jadav Payeng and local communities regarding erosion risks, ecological degradation, and disruption of wildlife corridors due to heavy dumper movement have failed to yield effective action.

Calling the developments a matter of grave concern for environmental governance and public safety, Saikia urged the Union government to initiate a judicial inquiry under the supervision of the Gauhati High Court. He also sought an environmental audit of sand mining activities in the Kokilamukh stretch of the Brahmaputra, particularly in ecologically fragile and habitation-adjacent areas.

In addition, Saikia called for immediate protection and restoration measures for the damaged forest and wildlife habitats, security and institutional support for Jadav Payeng and his family, and greater transparency through public disclosure of mining permits, enforcement actions, and monitoring mechanisms related to the affected sites.

Describing the Molai Forest as a national symbol of citizen-led conservation and environmental stewardship, Saikia criticised the Assam government for what he termed a failure to enforce effective protective measures. He alleged that despite knowledge of illegal mining operations, the state’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department has not taken proactive steps to curb the activities.

The letter urged the Union Environment Ministry to treat the matter with utmost urgency and national priority, warning that continued inaction would further erode public confidence in environmental protection frameworks and endanger one of India’s most celebrated conservation success stories.