Assam State Congress leaders are calling for scrutiny of a 90-megawatt solar power plant in Assam, jointly operated by Azure Power and Adani Green, amid wider controversy surrounding the Adani Group's business practices.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah highlighted the project's timeline, noting Gautam Adani's meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in August 2021, followed by the plant's inauguration six months later. The state-owned APDCL signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the joint venture.

Drawing parallels to allegations in Andhra Pradesh, Borah referenced U.S. court documents claiming former AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy received Rs 25 lakh per megawatt for a 7,000 MW solar deal with Adani.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about potential land acquisition in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where he claims 7,000 bighas of tribal land are being sought by the Adani Group.

"When Rahul Gandhi raises this issue in Parliament, the Assam Chief Minister's involvement must be investigated by the Joint Parliamentary Committee," Borah told reporters. He questioned why enforcement agencies pursuing cases against other chief ministers for smaller amounts haven't investigated the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has denied allegations made by US authorities regarding its green energy subsidiary's directors. The controversy comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls for Adani's arrest, citing alleged violations of American and Indian laws.