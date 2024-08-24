The Assam Congress on August 24 demanded a white paper from the state government, the ruling BJP and the state women’s commission detailing crimes against women over the past decade, including the rate of conviction and measures to curb such incidents.

The party also criticised the current law and order situation, especially with regards to preventing crimes against women, and held Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accountable, given his dual role as Home Minister.

"We have repeatedly highlighted increasing crimes against women over the last ten years. Our members have protested on the streets. While we, as a society, feel ashamed of these crimes, it also raises questions about the government's effectiveness. We have not seen adequate efforts from the government to ensure women’s safety in recent years," Bobbeeta Sharma, vice-president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), told a press conference.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Pradesh Congress's Social Media & IT Department, Ratul Kalita, documented the failures of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in maintaining law and order with respect to women's safety.



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According to the state unit, from 2016 to February 28, 2023, a total of 12,726 cases of rape were registered in Assam. That means an average of 1818 cases registered per year or 5 cases of rape registered per day! Of these, 452 cases have been registered in Guwahati city alone.

Further, a total of 1,70,174 cases of crime against women have been registered in Assam.

Of these, 39,075 cases of kidnapping of women, 8,358 cases of murder, 1,03,296 cases of theft, 1,158 cases of dacoity, 9,578 cases of loot, and 18,764 cases of suicide were registered.

Assam PCC senior spokesperson Barnali Phukan condemning the growing violence against women said, "In just last one and half months 23 crimes against women have been reported in Assam, these growing numbers show the true face of incompetent government and CM. BJP demanded resignation for Kolkata rape-murder, will BJP now demand the resignation of Assam CM? Phukan spoke on CM’s remark on Dhing Incident, that in crime against women cases, CM shouldn’t try to give the religious political colour, in Loksabha BJP came to power again and it’s giving moral courage to Criminals because BJP couldn’t even give justice to their own State BJP Leader Indrani Tehbildar, the rapist of a 13-year-old girl he’s still roaming free, is it because the rapist is a BJP leader. Phukan asked Assam police to be more careful, during encounters that no single innocent should be punished in the name of Encounter. BJP is the curse to Women."