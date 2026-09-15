Assam Congress expels 15 leaders, workers for three years for indiscipline

The Assam Congress has expelled 15 leaders and workers from the party for three years for allegedly violating party discipline and disregarding its directives, according to a party order issued on Tuesday, September 15.

The action was taken on the direction of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, said the order issued by state unit General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Barua.

Those expelled include Hashim Uddin Barbhuiya, Sujit Das, Puja Das, advocate Jasim Uddin Laskar and Hanif Uddin Barbhuiya.

The party's Minority Department Working President Ali Reza Osmani, along with Fatima Choudhury, Lovely Begum, Partha Roy, Malabika Choudhury, Biswatosh Nag and Nishith Das, were also expelled with immediate effect.

Silchar Zilla Parishad member Nur Islam Barbhuiya, former zonal town president Anupam Pal and Silchar Assembly constituency Youth Congress president Janmajay Choudhury were also expelled.

The order said the action was taken for violating Congress discipline and disregarding party directives.